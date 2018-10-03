Education licence regulator to be stripped of its powers

The proposed changes will shake up the system through which education licences are issued. Photo: Shutterstock

A new commission for lifelong learning made up mostly of government appointees is to be set up to regulate school licences, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday.

Permanent secretary Frank Fabri explained that under the proposed Education Act, the Education Ministry and the National Commission for Further and Higher Education, would no longer be responsible for school licences.

The new board will be composed of representatives from the national council, the disability commission, an Education Ministry representative and five people nominated from the ministry, Dr Fabri said.

It would also be tasked with issuing licences for parents and educators who wish to home school their children.

Dr Fabri said the new commission would take away the government's power to regulate school licences at its own state schools.

But the Malta Union of Teachers contests this, saying the commission board will be controlled by the government.

"The two current entities are working well and amalgamating the two to create an enormous and complex structure does not mean it will result in better education," the MUT said.

Warrant concerns

Dr Fabri was speaking at a press briefing explaining a new education act, after the union raised concerns that the proposed act would revoke teachers’ warrants.

Amendments put forward by the Education Ministry stipulate that all “permanent” teaching warrants will be revoked and replaced with new warrants renewed on the basis of continuous professional development.

The government has insisted teachers will not be affected, with the “only thing” that would change would be the teachers’ council will be given the ability to revoke or grant warrants- an authority held by the Education Minister.

The law, as at present, would continue to speak of ongoing professional development, linked to the warrant, the ministry said.

Dr Fabri admitted he was “taken aback” by the statements made by the MUT.

“We had meetings with them before where they never raised their concerns,” he said.

The ministry also said the law would also introduce provisions to strengthen the teaching profession and protect teachers, with an increase of penalties imposed on those found to have assaulted or threatened teachers.