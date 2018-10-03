Build-up to a storm, and a traffic jam

Noel Cordina took this dramatic picture of the build-up to a storm at Għadira Bay.

A heavy downpour at midday on Tuesday flooded low lying areas while persistent rain early on Wednesday caused another traffic nightmare as cars were stuck during the morning rush-hour, causing many people to arrive late for work.

Some said they were stuck in their cars for two hours particularly in the Qormi-Marsa area and from Naxxar down to Iklin and Msida.

70 mins to get from Siġġiewi to Msida was ample time to really ponder on what this would be like with 70,000 foreign workers entering our country???? #socjetalijimpurtaha — Adrian Delia (@adriandeliapn) October 3, 2018

Matters were made worse on the Ħamrun bypass, where a car overturned at the top of a slip road after collision with a pick-up.

The picture below, showing the storm clouds over the airport, is by Ryan Borg.

Have a good picture? Send it to mynews@timesofmalta.com or the Times of Malta Facebook page.