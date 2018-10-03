Blackmailer claiming to have footage of people watching porn
Scammer demands $8,000, after hacking passwords
Updated at 2.00pm
An anonymous blackmailer is sending e-mails to people in Malta demanding $8,000 to suppress footage of them watching porn.
In the email, the scammer warns the user that they will share the dual video with all the user’s contacts unless they send them $8,000 in Bitcoin.
The recipient of one of these e-mails was able to laugh it off, saying he and his wife knew it was a scam since they never watched porn. However, he posted a warning on Facebook – which generated feedback from other people saying that they had been similarly approached.
One other person also laughed it off, writing: "Actually I replied back to them stating to please go ahead and spread my video, told them it's good marketing ???????????? then I said: 'sucks to be a scammer, but great to be an IT consultant'."
The victims were able to compare notes and hone in on the possible source of the password leak. However, an IT company director said that he had received a very similar e-mail almost two weeks ago - and that in this case, the e-mail appeared to come from his own account, but the password given by the scammer as proof was for a Chinese website.
"This is one of the problems: that people tend to use the same password for all websites," the director said, adding that he had reported it to the Malta Communications Authority. "But in this case, I was able to identify where they had got it from."
One of the Maltese sites involved said that there was no evidence whatsoever to suggest that its systems have been compromised - with only one complaint reaching it - suggesting that the problem may actually have been at the user's end.
"It should be mentioned that users are still in the habit of using weak passwords that are easily guessed, as well as passwords that have been previously compromised through breaches of other systems. At the present moment there is a list of 570 million passwords that hackers can readily use."
A security analyst told Times of Malta that while the various steps the blackmailer claimed to have undertaken were all technically possible, it was more likely that the e-mail was an attempt to prey on the gullible.
“Many people will not be tech-savvy enough to be aware of what can or can’t be done, and some might just panic and immediately send over the money,” they said.
“In most genuine ransomware attacks, the blackmailer will provide concrete proof – a photo or screenshot, for example – of the information they claim to possess. In this case, the blackmailer provides proof of a website password, but does not seem to have given users any evidence they possess the video they claim to have".
The scam is not new: similar e-mails have been sent for the past months, with several hoax-debunking websites showing that recipients have nothing to fear.
The police force's cyber crime unit can be reached on 2294 2231 or computer.crime@gov.mt
|
THE SCAM E-MAIL
From: Pebrook Chiaro
actually, i actually placed a malware on the X vids (porn) website and there's more, you visited this web site to experience fun (you know what i mean). While you were watching video clips, your internet browser started functioning as a Remote control Desktop that has a keylogger which gave me accessibility to your display screen as well as webcam.
Just after that, my software program collected your entire contacts from your Messenger, social networks, and e-mailaccount. after that i created a double video. First part displays the video you were watching (you have a fine taste haha . . .), and 2nd part displays the view of your webcam, yea its u.
Very first alternative is to dismiss this message. as a consequence, i will send your actual recorded material to almost all of your contacts and visualize about the embarrassment you will definitely get. Not to forget if you are in a romance, how it can affect?
Latter choice will be to give me 8000 USD. i will regard it as a donation. in this situation, i most certainly will promptly discard your videotape. You could resume your way of life like this never occurred and you are never going to hear back again from me.
You will make the payment by Bitcoin (if you don't know this, search for 'how to buy bitcoin' in Google search engine).
BTC address to send to: XXXXX [CaSe-sensitive, copy and paste it]
Should you are planning on going to the law, anyway, this email message can not be traced back to me. i have taken care of my moves. i am just not attempting to charge a fee a lot, i wish to be rewarded. You have one day in order to pay. i've a unique pixel within this e-mail, and right now i know that you have read this e-mail. if i do not receive the BitCoins, i will definately send out your video recording to all of your contacts including members of your family, coworkers, and many others. Having said that, if i receive the payment, i'll destroy the video immediately. if you need evidence, reply Yup! & i will send your video recording to your 13 contacts. it is a nonnegotiable offer therefore please do not waste my time & yours by replying to this email.