Blackmailer claiming to have footage of people watching porn

Updated at 2.00pm

An anonymous blackmailer is sending e-mails to people in Malta demanding $8,000 to suppress footage of them watching porn.

In the email, the scammer warns the user that they will share the dual video with all the user’s contacts unless they send them $8,000 in Bitcoin.



The recipient of one of these e-mails was able to laugh it off, saying he and his wife knew it was a scam since they never watched porn. However, he posted a warning on Facebook – which generated feedback from other people saying that they had been similarly approached.

One other person also laughed it off, writing: "Actually I replied back to them stating to please go ahead and spread my video, told them it's good marketing ???????????? then I said: 'sucks to be a scammer, but great to be an IT consultant'."



The victims were able to compare notes and hone in on the possible source of the password leak. However, an IT company director said that he had received a very similar e-mail almost two weeks ago - and that in this case, the e-mail appeared to come from his own account, but the password given by the scammer as proof was for a Chinese website.

"This is one of the problems: that people tend to use the same password for all websites," the director said, adding that he had reported it to the Malta Communications Authority. "But in this case, I was able to identify where they had got it from."

One of the Maltese sites involved said that there was no evidence whatsoever to suggest that its systems have been compromised - with only one complaint reaching it - suggesting that the problem may actually have been at the user's end.

"It should be mentioned that users are still in the habit of using weak passwords that are easily guessed, as well as passwords that have been previously compromised through breaches of other systems. At the present moment there is a list of 570 million passwords that hackers can readily use."



A security analyst told Times of Malta that while the various steps the blackmailer claimed to have undertaken were all technically possible, it was more likely that the e-mail was an attempt to prey on the gullible.



“Many people will not be tech-savvy enough to be aware of what can or can’t be done, and some might just panic and immediately send over the money,” they said.



“In most genuine ransomware attacks, the blackmailer will provide concrete proof – a photo or screenshot, for example – of the information they claim to possess. In this case, the blackmailer provides proof of a website password, but does not seem to have given users any evidence they possess the video they claim to have".

The scam is not new: similar e-mails have been sent for the past months, with several hoax-debunking websites showing that recipients have nothing to fear.

The police force's cyber crime unit can be reached on 2294 2231 or computer.crime@gov.mt