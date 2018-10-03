International Day of Older Persons 2018: 20% of world’s population will be 60 or older by 2050

In 1990 the UN General Assembly designated October 1 as International Day of Older Persons.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. So the theme chosen by the UN – ‘Celebrating older human rights champions’ – celebrates the importance of this declaration and reaffirms the commitment to equal enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by older persons.

The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) considers the celebration of older human rights champions as vital to society’s development. In this context, the NCPE works to safeguard equality on the basis of age and to combat ageism and related discrimination. It also investigates complaints by persons who deem they are victims of age discrimination, holds training and helps raise awareness by promoting the important role of older women and men in society.

Through changing demographics across the world, almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60, and by 2050, two billion people – over 20 per cent of the world’s population – will be 60 or older.

Similarly, projections indicate that Malta will be one of the fastest ageing countries in the EU, with 18.8 per cent of the population being older than 65 in December 2016 and an old-age dependency ratio that is expected to increase further in the coming years, with the 65+ group set to reach 31.2 per cent by 2060.

This significant share of the population in Malta and worldwide is an essential contributor to the functioning of society if adequate guarantees are in place. Different groups of older persons are active members in the community, participating in various roles in many areas of life.

Particularly older persons in Malta are more likely to be involved in formal voluntary activities than their younger counterparts for the benefit of society at large. Older men are also more likely to participate in initiatives by the commission than their younger counterparts and older women.

Fostering active ageing is fundamental to ensure that not only years are added to life, but also that life is added to years

These include active citizenship events related to political groups, associations or parties, as well as attending meetings or signing petitions.

Apart from active participation in voluntary sectors, active ageing also entails the active participation of older people in paid employment. Some continue to work in paid employment after reaching the age of 65. However, persisting gender gaps result in fewer women in this age cohort in the labour market due to cultural and social realities of the past.

Challenging persistent stereotypes on the grounds of gender and age is thus crucial by safeguarding equal opportunities for older workers who generally have significant experience, know-how and practice.

The effect of equal opportunities, or the lack of them, to access employment, education and other resources throughout life reaches its climax in old age, with older women more than older men facing inequalities on intersecting grounds.

Women in Malta are more likely to be inactive due to family/caring responsibilities than Europeans, while the main reason for inactivity among older women across the EU28 is retirement.

In effect, older persons, particularly older women, are also important contributors within the family, not only as carers of dependent relatives but also as a source of support for family members.

Their contribution in the family, as well as in other spheres in the community, is generally not valued in economic terms but is instrumental not only for the affected individuals but also for social cohesion.

Active ageing policies recognise and promote the important contribution of older persons in society while promoting the support structures and care required to enhance their autonomy and independence. Fostering active ageing is fundamental to ensure that not only years are added to life, but also that life is added to years, combating isolation, passivity and abuse.

Removing the barriers that exclude or discriminate older persons promotes opportunities to continue participating in society, fostering a society for all ages.

This year’s International Day of Older Persons commemorates the older human rights champions who were born around the time of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The NCPE, along with other national and international entities celebrating these champions, aims to raise the visibility of older people as active contributors in society through equal respect and acknowledgement for their commitment and dedication.

For more information, call the NCPE on 2590 3850 or e-mail equality@gov.mt.

Renee Laiviera is commissioner, National Commission for the Promotion of Equality.