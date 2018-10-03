Writing to supplement my article (September 20) about Blessed Maria Adeodata Pisani, Emily Barbaro Sant (September 28) detailed the work undertaken between 1988-97 by her late husband to ensure that the beatification process was not stymied for a second time in 90 years. However, in insisting on the recognition due to Arthur Barbaro Sant, she made two factual errors which are unfair to others.

First, she states that the recent book by Peter Serracino Inglott on Adeodata Pisani was edited by Petra Caruana Dingli and “finished” by myself. No, it was Caruana Dingli who did all the work overseeing the transmutation of an incomplete, unedited typescript into a lavish book that can adorn both coffee tables and a scholar’s library.

Second, and more importantly, Barbaro-Sant states the money for the book was collected from benefactors by her late husband –Lm1,800 (roughly €4,200 without calculating inflation). He evidently did not have in mind a fully illustrated book of 200 glossy pages.

The book just published is the one Fr Peter conceived when, back in 2001, he asked for Caruana Dingli’s help. It was only made financially possible by the commitment and efforts of the current abbess of St Peter’s Monastery, Mother Maria Adeodata Testaferrata de Noto.

Perhaps it is time for all of us to turn our attention to the main story: how one of Malta’s greatest intellectuals was drawn deeper and deeper into the spiritual writing of a Maltese nun, leading to a work that illuminates the particular spiritual intelligence of each.