Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 06:12 by Kevin Hodkin, Xagħra

Black comedy

When will the Prime Minister come clean, pull his head out of the sand and stop treatingvisiting MEP delegations with such disrespect?

Konrad (missing) Mizzi does a Houdini every time he is to be questioned, even as new accusations are being laid at his door (wherever that is).

Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Mizzi are like a re-enactment of the Marx Brothers. Were it not so serious, the way they continue to avoid answering serious allegations would make a good comedy.

As I have explained ad nauseum to my Labour-leaning Maltese friends, the EU will get to the bottom of this saga, so they can run but not hide.

