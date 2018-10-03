Black comedy

When will the Prime Minister come clean, pull his head out of the sand and stop treatingvisiting MEP delegations with such disrespect?

Konrad (missing) Mizzi does a Houdini every time he is to be questioned, even as new accusations are being laid at his door (wherever that is).

Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Mizzi are like a re-enactment of the Marx Brothers. Were it not so serious, the way they continue to avoid answering serious allegations would make a good comedy.

As I have explained ad nauseum to my Labour-leaning Maltese friends, the EU will get to the bottom of this saga, so they can run but not hide.