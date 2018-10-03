Birkirkara ‘barracks’

Place oneself in the middle of the Armed Forces of Malta’s parade ground at Luqa barracks, look behind and study the architecture of the barrack rooms block there.

Then put your wings on and fly to Ganu Street, in Birkirkara just beyond the entrance mill. Then, look at the monstrosity (picture) which an architect, fully sanctioned, of course, by our nationalistically, disgusting Planning Authority, has allowed to be built.

And, by the way, it is not true that the PA ‘case officer’ concerned, totally ignoring that street’s particular style and character, has agreed that this latest monstrosity be called ‘The Barracks’.

Absolutely disgusting.