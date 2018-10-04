Watch: Maestro Messi fires Barcelona to 4-2 win at Spurs

Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores their fourth goal.

Lionel Messi lifted Barcelona out of their recent slump with two goals in a vintage display as his side survived a tenacious Tottenham Hotspur fightback to claim a 4-2 victory in Champions League Group B on Wednesday.

The mercurial Argentine lit up Wembley Stadium throughout a compelling clash and had a hand in Philippe Coutinho's second-minute opener before being involved again as Ivan Rakitic made it 2-0 after 28 minutes with a superb volley.

Twice Messi was denied by the woodwork shortly after halftime before Harry Kane's clinical 52nd-minute strike gave Tottenham renewed hope.

Messi made it 3-1 with a cool finish but Erik Lamela's deflected 66th-minute shot set up a pulsating finale in which Spurs came close to snatching a point that had seemed unlikely.

Harry Kane pulls one back for Spurs! They haven't threatened often, but that was a great goal. Sharp cutback to put the defender on the ground, and a clinical finish into the bottom corner.#TOTFCB #UCL #THFC pic.twitter.com/Sm2a8OfXhL — #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018

Barcelona were in danger of throwing away all their good work as Spurs poured forward but Messi calmly completed the job with his second goal in stoppage-time.

Lionel #Messi restores the 2 goal advantage for #Barca! Excellent team move, with Messi heavily involved from start to finish. Thoroughly deserved goal for his stellar performance tonight. 3-1.#TOTFCB #UCL #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/ygPuYYr5Pz — #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018

The Catalan club have now scored eight times in their opening two group games, with Messi getting five of them.

Spurs are back in the game again! Great strike from Erik Lamela to cut #Barca's lead to 3-2. Back and forth we go at Wembley!#TOTFCB #UCL #Tottenham #THFC pic.twitter.com/Jz3rrGdJbs — #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018

Barcelona have six points while Tottenham have it all to do if they are to reach the last 16 having lost their opening two matches.