Watch: Maestro Messi fires Barcelona to 4-2 win at Spurs
Lionel Messi lifted Barcelona out of their recent slump with two goals in a vintage display as his side survived a tenacious Tottenham Hotspur fightback to claim a 4-2 victory in Champions League Group B on Wednesday.
#Barça benefitted from the mistake by Lloris, but what a ball by #Messi to help create Coutinho's opening goal!— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018
Fantastic vision and pass to find Alba.#TOTFCB #UCL #FCBlive #Genius ???? pic.twitter.com/NClGk6mfBs
The mercurial Argentine lit up Wembley Stadium throughout a compelling clash and had a hand in Philippe Coutinho's second-minute opener before being involved again as Ivan Rakitic made it 2-0 after 28 minutes with a superb volley.
Ivan Rakitić scores a stunning #Golazo to double the lead for #Barça away to Tottenham! Outstanding half-volley strike off the post and in!#TOTFCB #FCBlive #UCL ???????? pic.twitter.com/9UhOUJOt5b— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018
Twice Messi was denied by the woodwork shortly after halftime before Harry Kane's clinical 52nd-minute strike gave Tottenham renewed hope.
WHAT. A. HIT.— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018
Phenomenal technique by Ivan Rakitić on the half-volley! You cannot strike a ball much better than that. Sensational #Golazo!#TOTFCB #UCL #Barça #FCBlive ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YqWx3fyOtV
Messi made it 3-1 with a cool finish but Erik Lamela's deflected 66th-minute shot set up a pulsating finale in which Spurs came close to snatching a point that had seemed unlikely.
Harry Kane pulls one back for Spurs! They haven't threatened often, but that was a great goal. Sharp cutback to put the defender on the ground, and a clinical finish into the bottom corner.#TOTFCB #UCL #THFC pic.twitter.com/Sm2a8OfXhL— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018
Barcelona were in danger of throwing away all their good work as Spurs poured forward but Messi calmly completed the job with his second goal in stoppage-time.
Lionel #Messi restores the 2 goal advantage for #Barca! Excellent team move, with Messi heavily involved from start to finish. Thoroughly deserved goal for his stellar performance tonight. 3-1.#TOTFCB #UCL #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/ygPuYYr5Pz— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018
The Catalan club have now scored eight times in their opening two group games, with Messi getting five of them.
Spurs are back in the game again! Great strike from Erik Lamela to cut #Barca's lead to 3-2. Back and forth we go at Wembley!#TOTFCB #UCL #Tottenham #THFC pic.twitter.com/Jz3rrGdJbs— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018
Barcelona have six points while Tottenham have it all to do if they are to reach the last 16 having lost their opening two matches.
#Messi gets his brace and makes it 4-2 for #Barca, with a simple finish after #THFC gave the ball away trying to play out of the back.#TOTFCB #FCBlive #UCL pic.twitter.com/O2dj1iz5bd— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 3 October 2018