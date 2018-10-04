Advert
Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 17:27

Ronaldo denies rape accusations in tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished accusations of assaulting a Nevada woman.

Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished accusations of assaulting a Nevada woman.

CristianoRonaldo on Tuesday denied rape allegations levelled against him, saying his conscience was clear and that he would calmly await the results of any investigation.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," he wrote in a tweet.

"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscience will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations."

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nevada woman sues Ronaldo for alleged sexual assault

  2. Maltese players abroad: Gambin grabs assist, Borg opens account

  3. Watch: Dybala flourishes with hat-trick in Ronaldo’s absence

  4. Tepid United held by Valencia at Old Trafford

  5. Watch: Real Madrid suffer shock 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed