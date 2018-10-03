Maltese players abroad: Gambin grabs assist, Borg opens account

Pistoiese's Zach Muscat.

CYPRUS

Andre Schembri played the second 45 minutes of Apollon Limassol's 5-0 rout of Paralimni, last weekend.

Apollon are set to host Olympique Marseille in their second UEFA Europa League group match, onThursday.

ITALY

Zach Muscat played the full 90 minutes in Pistoiese's 2-2 draw at home to Gozzano. Pistoiese are set to take on Virtus Entella in their next Serie C fixture. Entella were relegated from Serie B last season.

U-16 player Jake Engerer, who joined Serie A club Frosinone from Cesena this summer, made his debut with the club's U-16 selection in a 5-2 victory over Cosenza.

Engerer played the final 20 minutes of the tie.

Palermo's Primavera goalkeeper Rashed Al-Tumi made his first appearance for the Rosanero this season, in their 5-0 rout of Lazio in the first round of the Coppa Italia.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin impressed with Crawley Town as the English club played two matches in the space of four days.

On Saturday, Crawley defeated Yeovil Town 3-1 and although Gambin failed to score, the Malta winger was voted Match Sponsors Crawley Town man of the match.

Gambin also played in Crawley's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Notts County, with speedy winger registering his team's sole assist.

90' | Match sponsors KRL have chosen Luke Gambin as their Crawley Town Man of the Match. (2-1) — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) 29 September 2018

While Sam Magri was on the bench, Malta U-19 player James Magri made his Ebbsfleet United debut as left back in their Kent Senior Cup.

Ebbsfleet defeated Sevenoaks Town 3-1 after penalties.

Kettering Town's midfielder Andrea Borg played in last weekend's 3-1 win away to Alvechurch in England's seventh tier.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Peterborough United loanee opened his account in the The City Security Services Limited Challenge Cup round two where his team cancelled out a two-goal deficit to defeat Banbury United 32.

Full Time: @BanburyUnitedFC 2-3 @KTFCOfficial. Poppies Goals from Brett Solkhon, Andrea Borg and Michael Richens. — Kettering Town FC (@KTFCOfficial) 2 October 2018

SERBIA

FK Indija's player Jamie Zerafa stayed on the bench for the whole 90 minutes in the Serbian club's 1-0 win over Buducnost. Indija are currently leading the way in the Serbian top division.

DENMARK

B.93's midfielder Godwin McKay featured for the entire 90 minutes in his team's 2-0 defeat at the hands of HIK, in Denmark's third division.