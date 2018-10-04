Hibernians sign former Udinese midfielder

Former Udinese player Igor Bubnjic will feature for Hibernians this season.

Hibernians are set to complete the registration of Croatian midfielder Igor Bubnjic who put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old former FK Inter Zapresic midfielder boasts an eye-catching CV having played in the Italian Serie A and also formed part of the Croatian national team up to a few years ago.

The Croatian midfielder made 22 appearances in Italy's top-flight. Between 2014 and 2015 he made 13 appearances with Udinese and played the full 90 minutes for the Friulani in their 1-0 win over Milan in 2013/14 season.

After parting ways with the Bianconeri, Bubnjic joined newly-promoted Carpi with whom he played nine matches in the Serie A.

Bubnjic has also four appearances in the Coppa Italia during these two spells.

His performances were also recognised by his country's selectors who handed the midfielder two caps with the national squad, for whom he made his debut in 2013 in a friendly against Portugal.

Bubnjic is expected to make his debut for the Paolites this weekend when they take on neighbouring rivals Tarxien Rainbows at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Tenorio debut



Bubnjic's arrival completes a hectic week for coach Stefano Sanderra who last week also brought in Brazilian winger Fernando Tenorio.

The 23-year-old, who can occupy varies other roles in the midfield, made his debut in the Paolites' 2-0 win over St Andrews, last Friday.

Prior embarking on his Maltese journey, Tenorio had experiences with Bonsucesso and Academica Vitoria in his native Brazil and played also for Olimpik Donetsk and Chornomorets in Ukraine.