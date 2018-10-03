What happened on... October 3

10 years ago - The Times

Friday, October 3, 2008

Mepa rejects development applications in Attard

The Malta Planning and Environment Authority yesterday rejected two development planning applications at Ta’ Fġieni, Attard. The applications proposed the development of semi-basement garages and residential units over three floors and penthouses in Triq Lorenzo Manch. Last August, following the scheduling of Villa Bologna, its gardens and boundary walls as a grade one property. Mepa declared this area as a scheduled buffer zone to further conserve the Villa Bologna complex. The zone, which includes both Triq Lorenzo Manch and Triq l-Għenba, only allows restricted development for buildings not exceeding two floors from street level.

Maltese photographer wins EU-wide photo competition

Joseph Smith, a Maltese semi-professional photographer, won an EU-wide photographic competition organised by the European Commission. Mr Smith’s work was chosen by an international jury out of over 2,000 submissions. Titled Village Cobbler, Mr Smith’s winning entry shows a jumble of shoes, tools, religious ornaments and Elvis posters in a crowded setting for a tradesman and the locals who often meet in his workshop.

25 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, October 3, 1993

PN decides not to apply for a TV station licence

The Nationalist Party will not be applying for a television station licence and does not rule out, in future, closing down its radio station, Radio 101.

Party general secretary Austin Gatt told a news conference yesterday that although the PN was proud of the great strides made in broadcasting pluralism, the party’s executive committee did not feel that in a modern democracy a political party should occupy such a position in the media.

He said it had been the Nationalist Party which always maintained two basic principles – that it was absolutely essential for State television to be balanced and impartial, and for broadcasting to be liberalised.

Under a Nationalist adminitration both aims had been achieved. It was only during the Labour administration that court cases were instituted and won against State media.

Radio was the first step towards liberalisation and it was then necessary for the PN to take part. Though it had absolutely no intention of doing so, the PN did not rule out stopping radio broadcasting.

Dr Gatt said State broadcasting was presently balanced and impartial. It never excluded Labour Party speakers.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Thursday, October 3, 1968

EEC Commission official on fact-finding mission to Malta

Mr C.D. von Schumann, of the Directorate of External Affairs of the EEC Commission, who is in Malta on a fact-finding mission, gave a talk on ‘The External Relations of the European Communities’ at the Ministry of Common­wealth and Foreign Affairs. Exploratory talks on Malta’s formal appli­cation for some form of relationship with the Community will be held in Brussels this month. Von Schumann, who leaves to­morrow, is preparing the ground for these talks on behalf of the EEC Com­mission. He had talks with government offi­cials and directors of the Malta Development Cor­por­ation. Yesterday morning he visited Malta Drydocks and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology at Msida.

New shape for Xmas stamps

The set of Christmas stamps which will be on sale today by the Malta postal authorities are not only the first to carry wording in Mal­tese but are of an irregular pentagon for­mat. The stamps, designed by Chev. E.V. Cre­mona, bear his distinctive style. Last year’s Christmas set was in quadrangular format and the ‘unusual shape’ was favourably comment­ed upon in the overseas press and philately magazines.