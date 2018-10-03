Contractors invited to bid for works in 120 residential streets

Infrastructure Malta has issued a call for applications for the building or upgrading of 120 residential streets next year.

It said this was the first time that a number of streets were being grouped, giving prospective bidders the ability to offer better quality materials and services at lower rates.

The streets have been grouped into five batches and bidders may submit offers for any or all of them.

The roads were selected after consultations with local councils and other stakeholders, as well as requests for assistance from many residents. Some of the streets were never built and most of their infrastructure, including road foundations and pavements, will be constructed for the first time.

Offers close on November 5.

Infrastructure Malta said other residential roads that will also be rebuilt in 2019 will be included in similar calls in the coming months.