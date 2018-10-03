Advert
Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 12:50

Contractors invited to bid for works in 120 residential streets

Infrastructure Malta has issued a call for applications for the building or upgrading of 120 residential streets next year.

It said this was the first time that a number of streets were being grouped, giving prospective bidders the ability to offer better quality materials and services at lower rates.

The streets have been grouped into five batches and bidders may submit offers for any or all of them. 

The roads were selected after consultations with local councils and other stakeholders, as well as requests for assistance from many residents. Some of the streets were never built and most of their infrastructure, including road foundations and pavements, will be constructed for the first time.

Offers close on November 5.

Infrastructure Malta said other residential roads that will also be rebuilt in 2019 will be included in similar calls in the coming months.  

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Have your say: 'Your country floods after 20 minutes of rain'

  2. Watch: Why a man quit cycling

  3. Announcements - October 2, 2018

  4. Announcements - October 3, 2018

  5. Sliema's Townsquare signs top global design firm

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed