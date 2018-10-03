Announcements - October 3, 2018

BUGEJA. On Wednesday, October 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Rabat, former pipe worker, Malta Drydocks, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Doreen and her husband Luciano and Charles and his wife Marielle, his grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca and Gianluca, his sisters and brothers, Pawla, Philip, Roger and Maria and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 2.30pm for St Paul’s Collegiate church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Mtarfa Home for their care and dedication.

CORDINA. On Tuesday, October 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA of Sliema, aged 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Doris, her brother Alfred, her sisters-in-law Annie and Maria, her cousins, Fr Alfred SJ and Sister Rose, her nephews and nieces, George, Josianne, Alex, Mario, Rita, Elisabeth, Stephen, Sandra, Jacqueline, other nephews in UK, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, October 5, at 7.30am, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On Tuesday, October 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO of Żurrieq, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Joseph and his wife Sonia, Kevin and his wife Christine and Cynthia and her husband Raymond, his grandchildren Jordan, Amber, Megan, and Ramon, his brother and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 4, at 1.45pm, for St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of PATRICK MILLER is being said at St Anthony’s chapel, St Mary’s Street, Marsalforn (overlooking Otters), on Saturday, October 6, at 6.30pm, four weeks after his demise. The presence of his relatives and friends will be very much appreciated. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – MARY, née Scerri. On the ninth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Marian Paris and Joan, her daughter-in-law Rosanna and her son-in-law Louis Busuttil and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. With everlasting memories of our dearest mother MAY, née Soler, today being the 31st anniversary of her demise. Always loved and never forgotten by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. Treasured memories of GUIDO on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Remembered by his son John Vella Laurenti and daughter Monica Pace Gouder. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of ANNE, today the 28th anniversary of her death. She made our lives worth living. Her family.

