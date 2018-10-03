Coin exhibition

It is quite extraordinary that the Sovereign Military Order of Malta is still in existence after almost 1,000 years. The Order of St John no longer has a military function, as it had in the Holy Land, Rhodes and Malta, but has gone back to its original mission of offering medical assistance.

The Order, a sovereign institution based in Rome, issues its own coins and stamps. The 700-year minting history of the Order is the subject of a special exhibition entitled ‘The coinage of the Order of St John: between Rhodes, Malta and Rome’, which brings together a selection of coins that gives visitors an overview of the output of the Order’s mints in Rhodes, Malta and Rome.

The Order of St John originated around the year 1070 as a hospice set-up by some Amalfitan merchants for the succour of pilgrims in Jerusalem. The hospice attracted significant donations of land, property and money especially after the conquest of Jerusalem by the crusaders in 1099. During the 12th century the Hospitallers evolved into a chivalric order entrusted with the defence of the Holy Land.

It was only when the Order of St John became the sovereign master of Rhodes in 1309/1310 that it minted its first silver coin known as grosso. Grand Master Helion the Villeneuve (1319-1346) replaced it with a new silver coin, the gigliato, while Dieudonne de Gozon (1346-1353) issued the Order’s first gold coin based on the Venetian zecchino. This became the standard gold coin of the Order and its imagery remained basically unchanged for the next 300 years. The zecchino was the only coin, which after the loss of Rhodes in 1522, continued to be minted by the Order in Malta after 1530.

On March 24, 1530, Charles V of Spain signed the Charter which vested the Order with the feudal perpetuity of the Maltese islands and Tripoli. The Order’s coinage reached its apogee on Malta. But, by the mid-18th century the Order’s currency took a downward turn. A reform of the currency by Grand Master Emmanuel Pinto in 1756 resulted in the issue of new coin types like the gold 10 scudi and the silver 30 tari, which continued to circulate in Malta well after the Order’s expulsion from the island by Napoleon in June 1798.

In 1834, the Order established its permanent quarters in Rome. By this time it had abandoned its military function and reverted to its original charitable mission. The constitutional charter of the Order was promulgated in 1961, and in that year the Order reasserted its minting rights and issued a set of coins which reproduced four designs inspired by the pre-1798 coins minted in Malta. Today the Order’s coinage is principally intended for collectors and is struck in limited numbers.

