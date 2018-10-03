Relive Valletta’s past and present as seen by Dragut

The cast of Xagħret Mewwija includes Rachel Micallef, Maria Farrugia, Joe Pace, Charles Sammut, Joseph Galea and Carlos Farrugia.

Xagħret Mewwija, a play that offers a fast-paced tour of the founding, building and development of Valletta up to the present day, will be performed at St James Cavalier this weekend and next.

Narrated by the Ottoman general Dragut, the play starts with the Sceberras promontory as a barren, desolate landscape. Subsequently, during the three months of the Great Siege the same piece of land is seen filled with multi-coloured enemy tents and armed Ottoman troops.

During the play, scripted by Trevor Zahra, the audience will be taken on a journey that interweaves facts and fantasy with a high dose of comedy and satire. Despite Dragut being killed, his soul remains on the island, witnessing scenes such as the ousting of the French, British sailors in Strait Street, and the rise and fall of the Royal Opera House.

Xagħret Mewwija’s cast includes Rachel Micallef, Maria Farrugia, Joe Pace, Charles Sammut, Joseph Galea and Carlos Farrugia, while Augusto Cardinale composed its original music. The play is produced and directed by Joseph Galea and Carlos Farrugia respectively.

Xagħret Mewwija will be staged at St James Cavalier Theatre, Valletta, from Friday to Sunday and on October 12, 13 and 15 at 8pm. For tickets visit www.kreattivita.org.