Historical political power game staged in Malta

Alex Weenink, Naomi Said and Philip Leone-Ganado in The Jew of Malta. Photos: Justin Mamo

Christopher Marlowe’s classic play The Jew of Malta will be staged by the MADC at the Manoel Theatre this weekend and next.

Religious and historical hatred between Christians, Jews and Muslims are used as excuse for the political power game played out on stage.

The play is a story about a man seeking revenge, which cascades into a series of ever more murderous events, with disastrous consequences. It was set in an alternative Malta that audiences will not historically recognise, one in which the Knights of Malta are paying a tribute to the Turkish Sultan Suleiman in order to stave off a potential attack from the Turks that the Knights would surely lose. Religious and historical hatred between Christians, Jews and Muslims are used as excuse for the political power game played out on stage.

Director Chris Gatt commented that despite Marlowe being a contemporary of Shakespeare, the play’s themes of corruption and hypocrisy in high places, racism against foreigners and minorities, and the dog-eat-dog attitude of its protagonists are still familiar today. Gatt added: “It feels fresh and as relevant today as it did 400 years ago. The action-packed story will leave audiences breathless as it lurches from one disastrous event to the next, veering perilously between tragedy and high camp comedy.”

The title character, Barabas, will be played by Mikhail Basmadjian. The cast also includes Naomi Said, Antony Edridge and Erica Muscat.

The Jew of Malta will be staged by the MADC at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, from Friday to Sunday and from October 12 to 14 at 8pm, except for this Saturday’s performance, which starts at 6pm. It is classified 14+. For tickets, call 2124 6389 or visit www.teatrumanoel.com.