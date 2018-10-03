Advert
Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 20:15 by Reuters

Russia completes delivery of S-300 system to Syria

Rebel fighters drive their motorcycles in western Aleppo. Reuters file photo

Russia has delivered an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting broadcasted by Rossiya 24 TV on Tuesday.

"The work was finished a day ago," Shoigu said, adding that the system would allow to improve the security of Russian military personal in Syria.

Russia decided to supply the system to Syria despite Israeli objections after Moscow accused Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military jet in Syria in September.

The White House previously said it hoped Russia would reconsider the move, which US National Security Adviser John Bolton called a "significant escalation" of Syria's seven-year-old war.

