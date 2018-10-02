Women in employment push up activity rate

The activity rate of Malta's adult population has increased from 63.9 per cent in 2012 to 72.2 per cent in 2017, mostly as a result of more women going out to work.

Between 2012 and 2017, the activity rate for men increased by 4.9 percentage points, while the rate for women increased by 11.4 percentage points, the National Statistics Office said.

In 2017, out of every 100 persons between 15 and 64 years of age, 69 were employed.

In 2017, among those having a main job, 29.6 per cent were between 25 and 34 years and a further 25.3 per cent were between 35 and 44 years old.

On average, over the past six years, 20 per cent worked in service and sales-related occupations followed by a further 17 per cent working in professional jobs.

28 per cent of employed persons were engaged in wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, accommodation and food service activities. An additional 26 per cent worked in public administration, defence, education, human health and social work activities.

The unemployment rate dropped by 2.2 percentage points, from 6.2 per cent in 2012 to 4.0 per cent in 2017. Across all years, the highest number of unemployed persons was recorded in the 15 to 24 age category.

Between 2012 and 2017, the number of persons with a low level of education dropped by 9.1 percentage points. In addition, over the same period, an increase was recorded in the number of persons attaining medium or high level of education.