White paper on Valletta monti stalls to be published soon

A white paper on the Valletta monti stalls is to be published soon, Economy Minister Chris Cardona said on Tuesday.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, the minister said it was currently focusing on a holistic reform for the sector.

Following a public expression of interest back in 2016, a design panel chaired by the Chamber of Architects selected a new design earlier this year, but hawkers took issue with the “functionality” of the proposal, prompting a return to the drawing board.

The minister said on Tuesday that once a decision is taken that stalls in Valletta should be uniform, the 2016 winning design would be taken into consideration.