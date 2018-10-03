Advert
Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 18:59

White paper on Valletta monti stalls to be published soon

A white paper on the Valletta monti stalls is to be published soon, Economy Minister Chris Cardona said on Tuesday.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, the minister said it was currently focusing on a holistic reform for the sector.

Following a public expression of interest back in 2016, a design panel chaired by the Chamber of Architects selected a new design earlier this year, but hawkers took issue with the “functionality” of the proposal, prompting a return to the drawing board.

The minister said on Tuesday that once a decision is taken that stalls in Valletta should be uniform, the 2016 winning design would be taken into consideration.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Heavy downpour floods Malta

  2. 'I will launch campaign for HSBC to quit Malta,' MEP threatens

  3. 25 kilos of cannabis found hidden in boxes of tissues

  4. Watch: Daphne photo removed by men driving government car

  5. Lands Authority boss is in business with Fortina shareholders

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed