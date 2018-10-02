Today's front pages - October 2, 2018

The following are the top stories featured in Tuesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a comment by the Chief Justice on Monday that lawyers who drag cases should be disbarred. The comment was made during the ceremony in court marking the opening of the forensic year.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont pick up other remarks in the same ceremony. The Independent quotes the president of the Chamber of Advocates saying that a legal profession regulation bill is now being considered by the Office of the Attorney General.

L-orizzont also quotes the Chief Justice calling for the appointment of more judges.

In-Nazzjon reports that the Opposition has moved a motion to strip Tony Zarb, former general secretary of the GWU of his Gieħ ir-Repubblika medal after disparaging remarks made about Daphne Caruana Galizia. It also reports about three arrests during a police drugs raid, and says that 19 workers are being dismissed from a Brandnstaeter subsidiary.