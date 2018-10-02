Night shelter for the elderly in Gozo

Gozo Bishop Mario Grech unveiling a plaque, yesterday.

A night shelter in Xagħra will provide services to the elderly.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said the fully-furnished shelter, Ċentru Ġesù Nazzarenu, would see the government and the Church joining forces to provide a service to the public.

While the Church and the Jesus of Nazareth community provided the space for the shelter, the government would be responsible for the running of the centre and for the service provided to the elderly.

Thanking Gozo Bishop Mario Grech and Fr Anton Refalo, Rapa, from the Jesus of Nazareth community, along with a long list of volunteers who worked on the project, Dr Caruana said the new centre would be “a monument of love”.

She urged others to follow suit and help in making similar joint initiatives possible.