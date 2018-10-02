Ħamrun supporters’ club approved in spite of residents' objections

The disused carpentry workshop in Ħamrun which is earmarked for development and turned into a football supporters club.

The Planning Authority has approved a Ħamrun football supporters’ club in a residential street despite the many residents who cried foul.

The application, to convert a disused carpentry workshop into a supporters’ club, was approved by the Planning Commission board despite having been recommended for refusal, after the project architect downsized parts of the proposal to address parking concerns.

Around 80 residents in Triq Lord Byron and surroundings streets signed a petition arguing that the application goes against planning policy due to the area’s residential make-up, and would generate nuisance in terms of noise, traffic and parking.

“It is a known fact that such clubs attract customers throughout the day but have a major influx of customers attending events of the club and more specifically during the time of the day when the team in question plays its games,” objectors said.

The development would exacerbate parking problems

Residents accused the PA of inconsistency, arguing that a development they describe as identical, in a residential area in Qormi, was refused two years ago.

The Ħamrun local council also objected, on the basis that the development would exacerbate parking problems in a street that already has too few parking spaces, and that it would negatively impact residents’ quality of life.

The council also said the area is already surrounded by various social clubs, a supermarket, a day care centre and schools, making it difficult for residents to access their garages.

The PA case officer had recommended the application for refusal due to parking concerns, although he dismissed residents’ policy arguments on the basis that the area could not be considered residential, but “mixed use”, and that the club was therefore acceptable.

The Planning Commission, in a hearing last month, deemed that the parking issues could be addressed by reducing the club’s customer floor space.