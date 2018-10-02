Five divers rescued off Gozo

Five divers were rescued in two operations off Gozo on Tuesday afternoon.

The Armed Forces of Malta said an Irish diver was hoisted onto one of its helicopters after finding himself in rough sea off Wied Mielaħ.

In the second operation, four divers, all foreign, were pulled onto a rescue launch in the Wied il-Għasri area.

All the divers were taken to Gozo General Hospital for medical attention.

The AFM urged divers and diving instructors to exercise caution and not take unnecessary risks.

