Emirates and Air Malta to start code-sharing as from winter

Emirates and Air Malta are to enter in a code-sharing agreement as from next winter.

The announcement was made in Dubai during President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca's meeting on Tuesday with Emirates Airlines CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and president Timothy Clark, which was also attended by Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion.

The President is leading a trade delegation, which among other things, is going to be participating in CityScape Global Expo. The Expo was officially opened by President Coleiro Preca and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The Malta stand at the Expo is being coordinated by Property Malta.