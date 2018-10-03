Advert
Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 16:56

Emirates and Air Malta to start code-sharing as from winter

President visited Malta stand at CityScape Global Expo

Emirates and Air Malta are to enter in a code-sharing agreement as from next winter.

The announcement was made in Dubai during President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca's meeting on Tuesday with Emirates Airlines CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and president Timothy Clark, which was also attended by Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion.

The President is leading a trade delegation, which among other things, is going to be participating in CityScape Global Expo. The Expo was officially opened by President Coleiro Preca and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The Malta stand at the Expo is being coordinated by Property Malta.

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Heavy downpour floods Malta

  2. 'I will launch campaign for HSBC to quit Malta,' MEP threatens

  3. 25 kilos of cannabis found hidden in boxes of tissues

  4. Watch: Daphne photo removed by men driving government car

  5. Lands Authority boss is in business with Fortina shareholders

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed