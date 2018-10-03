Developers court millionaire investors at Dubai Property Expo

'Sheikh down': Maltese developers are keen to attract wealthy investors from Dubai.

Malta’s construction lobby travelled to Dubai this week in a bid to attract millionaire investors for future mega-projects on the island.

Representatives from dB group - the company behind the controversial tower project in St George’s Bay - and others from the Townsquare, Mrieħel, and Tigné tower projects are all exhibiting at the Dubai Property Expo's Malta stand.

Developers’ Association president Sandro Chetcuti told the Times of Malta that investors at the exclusive expo had already shown an interest in putting their money into Maltese projects.

The Maltese delegation at the Dubai Property Expo

“We are here to promote Malta as a destination, but also to try and attract investors – whether for future projects of for schemes like the IIP [Individual Investor Programme],” he said.

The IIP scheme allows wealthy investors to purchase Maltese citizenship.

Read: Land value - not developers greed - driving property prices, says MDA

Malta’s first outing at the expo has seen the island land some ‘prime real estate’ of its own, with a sizeable stand that even attracted Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum.

Mr Chetcuti said developers had given the Sheikh a “nice book about Valletta”.

Maltese developers and entrepreneurs were joined by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, as well as officials from the Malta Tourism Authority, Malta Enterprise and members of Cabinet.