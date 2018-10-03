Almost a million traffic infringements issued since 2015

Almost a million traffic contraventions have been issued by the government since 2015, the majority of which were for parking offences.

A whopping 265,320 tickets were for parking infringements, with 43,126 being issued this year alone.

2017 was clearly the year were many seemed to have been frustrated with finding a parking space - almost half of the parking contraventions (105,755) were issued then.

The least amount of contraventions were related to smoking. Only three people were found to be smoking in their cars in 2017, whereas two people were caught smoking in 2016. No one was fined for smoking in 2015, figures tabled in parliament by Justice Minister Owen Bonnici show.

The Local Enforcement System Agency mainly issued warning tickets related to licences not being affixed (4,071). This year alone, Lesa issued 1,991 warning tickets to people who parked illegally.

The data was presented in response to a question tabled by PN MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.