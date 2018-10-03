500-page investigation report on Electrogas deal to be published soon

Photo: Shanghai Electric

A 500-page investigation report into the Electrogas deal will shortly be finalised and published in full and abridged versions.

Auditor General Charles Deguara told the National Audit Office (NAO) Accounts Committee that this will be the longest report in the NAO’s history.

The report was originally requested by the Opposition in 2015, after Electrogas lead shareholder Gasol had reportedly been forced out of the consortium and bought out by Siemens, Socar, and Gem Holdings.



Mr Deguara appealed to members to be more specific in their terms of reference as this would go further towards mitigating delays than an influx of new employees.

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami had asked whether the lengthy period of time taken for an investigation to be published was due to understaffing at the office. He argued that because of such delays, investigations were being "superseded by events".

He made reference to the Electrogas deal, an investigation into Mater Dei Hospital requested by Labour MPs, and the present controversy surrounding the concession of the former ITS site to the db Group.

Mr Deguara said earlier his office was responsible for auditing government departments and carried out 80 audits in 2017.

These included audits on many important subjects such as how to safeguard the sea, health and obesity and primary health and it was unfortunate that many were being ignored with focus being centred on investigations. The latter, he said, were usually concluded within two years.

Mr Deguara added that the publication of his office's report into the db Group concession would have had little effect, as the NAO did not have the power to green-light or halt concessions.

The NAO's mandate was simply to audit government activities after-the-fact, and to make recommendations intended to highlight good practice while indicating room for improvement.

During the meeting, the reports and financial estimates presented by the NAO were approved unanimously.