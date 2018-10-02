Manwel Delia and his ‘political desperados’ argue that hijacking the Great Siege monument and turning it into a “shrine” in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia is their right to “freedom of expression”.

Similarly, those who feel that the banners, posters, placards, candles and Caruana Galizia’s pictures placed on a national monument are an affront to them and to our national identity and history have as much right for their “freedom of expression”, which they feel they can only express by returning the Great Siege monument to its proper state, free of everything that does not belong there.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.