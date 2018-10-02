Advert
Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 06:19 by Eddy Privitera, Mosta

Freedom of expression

Manwel Delia and his ‘political desperados’ argue that hijacking the Great Siege monument and turning it into a “shrine” in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia is their right to “freedom of expression”.

Similarly, those who feel that the banners, posters, placards, candles and Caruana Galizia’s pictures placed on a national monument are an affront to them and to our national identity and history have as much right for their “freedom of expression”, which they feel they can only express by returning the Great Siege monument to its proper state, free of everything that does not belong there.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Prolonged hibernation

  2. Merciless attitude of car park wardens

  3. The people’s vote

  4. Freedom of expression

  5. Mosta upgrades

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed