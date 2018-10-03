Watch: Dzeko destroys Plzen as Roma cruise to victory

Roma's Edin Dzeko was again the tormentor for Viktoria Plzen as he scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Champions League Group G win for the Italian side on Tuesday.

The Bosnia striker also put three past the Czech champions in the Europa League group stages two years ago, having previously found the net against them twice while he was a Manchester City player.

Dzeko put Plzen to the sword again at a boisterous Stadio Olimpico, scoring his first within three minutes as he sprang the offside trap and found the corner with an angled finish.

The home side were playing with confidence after beating rivals Lazio 3-1 in the Rome Derby on Saturday and doubled their lead five minutes before halftime when Dzeko took a cross down on his chest and powered a half-volley beyond the goalkeeper.

The visitors rarely threatened to get back in the game and the result was put beyond doubt in the 64th minute when Cengiz Under was sent through on goal and placed a finish beyond goalkeeper Matus Kozacik.

Plzen’s misery did not end there, however, as Kozacik parried straight into the path of Justin Kluivert, who tapped in to score his first Roma goal.

Dzeko then completed his hat-trick with the final act of the game, heading in his side’s fifth from a corner.

Roma moved up to second place in Group G, one point behind leaders CSKA Moscow and level on three points with Real Madrid.

The result continued a wretched run of away form for Plzen, who have just one victory in their last 16 European away games, and sends them to the bottom of the group with one point.