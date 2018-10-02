Lyon face Ajax test in Women's Champions League last 16

Linkoping's Marie-Yasmine Alidou cebrates scoring the 3-0 goal.

Olympique Lyonnais will continue their quest for a record sixth Women's Champions League crown against AFC Ajax Amsterdam after the round of 16 draw was made by UEFA in Nyon on Monday.

Holders Lyon, managed by Frenchman Reynald Pedros who was recently named the Best FIFA Women's Coach of the Year, have won the last three editions of the continental competition.

English champions Chelsea, who reached the semi-finals last season, will take on Italian side Fiorentina while Barcelona face the only other British side in the competition in Glasgow City.

Twice champions and this year's beaten finalists Vfl Wolfsburg, the first German side to successfully defend their Champions League title, will play Atletico Madrid.

The two-legged ties take place on October 17-18 and October 31-November 1.

The final will be staged in Budapest next year, the first time in its current format it will be in a different city to the men's Champions League final.

Full round of 16 draw: