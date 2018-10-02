What happened on... October 2

10 years ago - The Times

Thursday, October 2, 2008

Yearly utility bills may rise by €76-€270 for most households

The majority of households will have to fork out an extra €76 to €270 a year, which will override the 95 per cent surcharge, according to the water and electricity tariffs being proposed by the government. The proposal, which does not include government subsidies or eco-reductions, is one of the five the government presented to social partners yesterday at a five-hour meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development. Representatives of the social partners told The Times they were not expecting such drastic changes, adding that this would result in a steep increase for families and industry.

Joseph Muscat sworn in as Opposition Leader

Joseph Muscat was yesterday sworn in as Leader of the Opposition by President Eddie Fenech Adami immediately after being coopted to the House of Representatives. He is the third Opposition Leader since the March election, succeeding Charles Mangion who, in turn, had taken over from Alfred Sant. Dr Muscat became Labour leader in June, following Dr Sant’s resignation. Dr Muscat was co-opted to Parliament after MP Joseph Cuschieri gave up his seat on Monday.

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, October 2, 1993

Magistrates boycott opening of forensic year

Magistrates boycotted the opening of the forensic year at the law courts yesterday, but still attended a Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral to mark the occasion. Sources close to the College of Magistrates said they did not attend because the notification of the ceremony did not include magistrates, but only judges and lawyers.

But the sources said it was possible that due to the present circumstances they would not have attended the ceremony in any case. Magistrates recently took offence at remarks made by the Justice Minister who was reported saying that the government would not be appointing judges from among magistrates to remove the possibility of them being influenced to favour the government while still magistrates.

After a strong statement by the magistrates, Justice Minister Joe Fenech said the comments he had made were his personal views.

GWU motion defuses row

The General Workers’ Union defused the huge public row threatening to spoil the biennial general congress in its 50th anniversary year by introducing a motion which means in effect that controversial motions by its militant shipyards section will not even be discussed.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, October 2, 1968

Threat by ‘Thief of Mafia’

The proprietor of a Valletta café has received a letter ordering him to hand over £3,000. The hand-written letter, carrying the heading ‘A Thief of Mafia’, stated that the recipient should leave £3,000 “at a place which you Maltese people call Tal-Balal’. The letter added that if he contacted the police this ‘Thief of Mafia’ would burn down his restaurant in Valletta.

Faulty phone connections

A Telephone Department spokesman said yesterday that complaints on faulty connections on the St Paul’s exchange arose due to the considerable number of calls. The spokesman added that complaints that conversations could be overheard were probably due to overlap in selectors at the exchange.

First crash against barrier

The barrier at the bend at Pietà yesterday morning sustained its first crash – a Simca drove into it. The car’s front was badly damaged. The crash barrier is not yet completed.

Msieraħ becomes San Ġwann

The Prime Minister has approved the name San Ġwann to be given to the village of Msieraħ.