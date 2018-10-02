Teachers to get sneak peek of this year's ŻiguŻajg festival plans

The arts festival promises to be a treat for young and old.

Heads of schools, teachers and cultural mentors have the opportunity to view an advanced preview of the 8th edition of the ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children and Young People this Thursday.

The exclusive preview will follow an information meeting planned for educators at

the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier on October 4. Educators will also be given early access to tickets to festival events, which will begin on November 16 and run until November 25.

“This year’s programme forms part of the Valletta 2018 celebrations and is comprised of 27 projects, including internationally-acclaimed shows from Canada, Belgium, Spain, Italy, France, UK, Ireland, Norway and Sweden, as well as co-productions with public cultural organisations, and commissions by Maltese creatives,” explained ŻiguŻajg festival director Daniel Azzopardi.

“The events include a touring music parade show in schools, promenade theatre for teens, a children’s nativity opera, a contemporary circus show and several outdoor interactive installations that do not require any booking and can be experienced at the schools’ convenience. But more will be announced soon!”

All productions will be linked to specific learning outcomes to ensure that children and young people have access to creative arts and culture as part of their development. Certain projects are accompanied by a resource pack that can be used in class. Schools may wish to encourage students, parents and carers to participate in events taking place during the afternoons and weekends.

Bookings will be processed through the festival’s online portal, which will be open after the meeting. Attendees will need to sign a registration sheet on the day, and the festival programme, information of events, seating capacity and online booking links will be forwarded to them by email. Schools that are not present for the meeting will receive the information by email on October 5, 2018.

The information meeting will take place on October 4 at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier. To confirm the attendance of a school representative, send an email to events@kreattivita.org by not later than Wednesday October 3. For more information, visit www.ziguzajg.org or call on 2122 3200.