Sliema's Townsquare signs top global design firm

Townsquare Sliema has signed an agreement with international design firm YOO to produce the design concepts for its proposed mixed-use tower project in the heart of Sliema.

YOO inspired by creative director Philippe Starck, will design the interiors for the Townsquare Residential Tower, including the apartments, common areas and foyer.

YOO joins a project team that already comprises architectural firm Martin Xuereb and Associates, as well as Milan-based retail and urban architects One Works.

YOO co-founder John Hitchcox said: “We are so excited to be working in Malta, and with a team that shares our passion for regenerating valuable connections between people by creating new communities and enhancing how we live through clever and exciting design.”

Since it was set up in 1999, YOO has worked with developers to design residential and hotel projects in 32 countries throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, North and South America and the Middle East.

The Townsquare project, spread over a 12,000sqm site, will create around 7,500sqm of open space in the heart of Sliema and will comprise 159 apartments, retail outlets, offices and business centre, cafes and restaurants and underground parking. The Townsquare team are currently showcasing their plans for the project at an international fair in Dubai.