Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 18:00

Flex your brain for a good cause

A series of quiz nights will raise money for ALS research

The fourth edition of Battle of the Brains, a series of quiz nights held to raise funds in aid of research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), will be held on Friday evening at Saracino’s restaurant, Attard.

There is currently no cure for ALS and the disease is terminal; the aim of this event, organised by Malta University Sports & Leisure and the University of Malta Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT), is to raise funds to contribute towards research to combat the illness.

The event, which will double up as a pizza night, is open to teams made up of three to six people.

Battle of the Brains 4 will be held on Friday at 7pm at at Saracino’s restaurant, Attard. Registration is open until Wednesday at noon.

For bookings and further information visit the websites below, call 7953 8545 or e-mail info@universitysportsandleisure.com

