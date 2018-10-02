Eat and learn about pasta’s history in Malta

Heritage Malta is organising two events at the Malta Maritime Museum tomorrow and Thursday evening during which patrons will learn about the history of pasta eaten in Malta centuries ago, besides enjoying a pasta-based meal.

Patrons will be welcomed with wine, air-dried salsiccia, aged cheese, foraged rucola and galletti. Afterwards, three different kinds of pasta will be served, followed by coffee and port as a digestive.

The events will be held at the Malta Maritime Museum, Vittoriosa, tomorrow and on Thursday at 7.30pm. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. For bookings visit https://shop.heritagemalta.org .