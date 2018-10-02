Announcements - October 2, 2018

VELLA. On September 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIUSEPPI of Mellieħa, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Vicky and her husband Frans, Sammy and his wife Victoria, Alex and his wife Cathy, Anna and her husband Tony, Joey and his wife Alison, and Mary, his grandchildren Alexia, Rowina, Marija, Therese, Andrew, Susanne, Daniel, Luke, Julian, and Michaela, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 6, at 2pm, for the Nativity of Our Lady (Marija Bambina) parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARION. On the 21st anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Albert, daughter Christine and husband John, son Stephen and wife Caroline, and grandchildren Nicholas, Jake, Kyle and Kimberly.

BUGEJA – JOHN. Wonderful memories of my beloved husband on his 19th anniversary. Lovingly remembered by his wife Jo, his children Charmaine and Sandro and their family.

COSTER. In loving memory of MARY on the 38th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – VICTOR. Lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 62nd anniversary of his death who, together with our late dear mother HILDA, selflessly raised a family of 13 children.

GRIMA – GEORGE. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Claire, his beloved daughters Alexandra, Roberta and Jeanine and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – JOSEPHINE. Trea-sured memories of our dear aunt on the first anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. A Mass for her repose will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA-VOERHINGER. Tender, treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a much loved sister and aunt who passed away to eternal life one year ago today. We thank God for her inimitable zest for life and for her always being such a source of inspiration to all of us. On her sweet soul Jesus have mercy. Today’s 6pm Mass at the Ursuline Sisters chapel, Karm Galea Street, Sliema, shall be offered for the repose of her soul. Her family.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of RENATO on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.