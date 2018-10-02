Game plan for e-commerce

Following the success of a previous workshop, Anchovy teamed up with RSM as well as the Ministry for Gozo, and headed to the sister island to offer a platform and share their expertise during a similar activity held last week.

The hosts at the workshop, Albert Delia accompanied by Zak Borg, started the day by opening a forum of dialogue in order to highlight the vitality of getting businesses online in an ever-increasing digital world.

Although the complexities arising from such measure were not ignored, a game plan was laid out explaining all the steps and stages to guarantee success – from seeking value-laden grants, to integrating technological innovations and eventually, to formulating marketing plans.

One cannot simply ignore the persistent magnification of the online marketplace as this will lead to the underutilisation of selling potential and, hence, affect the fruition of the company as a whole. With the click of a button, consumers can acquire practically any given good or service.

Overcoming geographical barriers and increasing economic growth, e-commerce assists companies in combating weaknesses and enhancing their strengths – it is the way forward.

Anchovy continues to aid clients in grasping these fundamental concepts and strengthens further their success story.