Committee dedicated to family businesses set up within the Malta Chamber

Frank V. Farrugia

The President of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry, Frank Farrugia, announced the establishment of a new Chamber committee, dedicated specifically to family businesses.

Speaking at ‘A Family Affair – Safeguarding Malta and Europe’s Beating Heart’, Farrugia said that a Malta Chamber committee dedicated to family businesses was being set up in collaboration with the Family Business Office, to ensure that the issues raised during the conference would continue being discussed beyond the day.

He stated that the committee would serve as a platform for constant communications between policymakers and relevant stakeholders.

Farrugia said the conference aimed to celebrate family businesses and their achievements, but also examine their future, discussing themes such as shareholding, structure, governance, the sustainability of existing business models, procedure, finance and succession.

‘A Family Affair’ is part of the Malta Chamber’s calendar of events throughout 2018, celebrating 170 years of the Chamber.

“With this conference, the Malta Chamber is celebrating the core of its being, the members which represent businesses from all of Malta’s economic sectors, being manufacturing, importation, financial services, tourism, or information technology among others. It is these members’ views and expert opinions that the Chamber’s positions and policies are based on. They are the centre of the Chamber’s being.”

Farrugia stated that the Chamber looked forward to continue to be there for its member family businesses, supporting them and helping them grow within the context of a healthy and competitive economy.

The conference was headlined by high profile international guests Ferrero R&D chief Briano Olivares, Buffa founder Paolo Buffa, and Grimaldi Lines director Eugenio Grimaldi. They were also joined by leading Maltese entrepreneurs Joseph Zammit Tabona from Infinitely Xara, Denise Xuereb from AX Group and Benjamin Tabone Grech from Engel & Völkers Sara Grech.

Hosted by David Xuereb, Malta Chamber deputy president, the conference also featured the participation of the Minister of the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Christian Cardona, Elena Grech head, European Commission Representation in Malta, Etienne Borg Cardona, Capital Advisory, Albert Frendo chief business development officer (Credit), BOV, Maria Micallef managing partner, RSM Malta, David Galea CEO, BEAT Consulting, Ariadne Massa, Media Insiders and Sam Borg director, Bortex Group.