BOV share price drops to a fresh 6-year low

The MSE Equity Price Index eased by 0.11% to just above the 4,400 mark reflecting declines in the share prices of BOV and HSBC which outweighed the gains in MIA and MPC.

Meanwhile, a further four equities closed the day unchanged. Overall trading volumes decreasing to a two-week low of €0.27 million.

Bank of Valletta plc shed 1% as it slid to a fresh six-year low of €1.425 across twelve deals totalling 27,081 shares. Today, BOV announced that it filed court appeals related to the recent decisions taken by Arbiter for Financial Services in relation to fifty new cases involving the the La Valette Multi Manager Property Fund.

Within the same sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc retreated back to the €1.76 level (-1.1%) across 22,825 shares.

In contrast, Malta International Airport plc added 1.6% to close at the €6.25 level after momentarily recording a new all-time high of €6.30. A total of 10,808 shares changed hands.

Malta Properties Company plc erased yesterday’s decline as it rebounded by 5% to regain the €0.525 level on activity totalling 20,269 shares.

Meanwhile, GO plc held on to its twelve-year high of €3.70 after recovering from an intra-day low of €3.64 (-1.6%). Only 2,232 shares of GO traded today.

Low trading activity also took place in the equity of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc which maintained its over eight-month high of €7.80 on just 385 shares.

In the property segment, both Malita Investments plc (54,500 shares) and Plaza Centres plc (50,000 shares) traded unchanged at €0.87 and €1.00 respectively.

Following the declines registered in the previous two days, the RF MGS Index rebounded by a minimal 0.1% to 1,085.153 points today.

Movements in the prices of Malta Government Stocks were mostly driven by the sharp drops in the yields of German government bonds which were partly erased by the continued increase in the yields of peripheral countries reflecting prevailing uncertainties over the sustainability of Italy’s fiscal position.