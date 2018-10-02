When brutal terrorism meets child-like innocence

Brutal terrorism and child-like innocence are combined in the award-winning play Us/Them by Carly Wijs, which is being staged by Shrinking Violets this week and next at the Splendid, Valletta.

Jacob Piccinino and Maria Buckle play two Russian children caught up in the Beslan school siege.

The play is based on the horrific events of September 1, 2004, when a group of Chechen terrorists stormed into a school in the small Russian town of Beslan, taking 1,200 hostages.

The siege lasted three days and ended with the massacre of 334 people, including 186 children.

In this performance, directed by Chiara Hyzler, the unfolding events are seen through the eyes of two children, played by Maria Buckle and Jacob Piccinino.

Us/Them is being staged in English on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, andfrom October 11 to 14 at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta. For tickets visit https://www.showshappening.com.