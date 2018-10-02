Advert
12:15

Pianist Clifford Borg to perform at Berlin's Philharmonic Hall

Enlightened Piano Radio Awards to be held on Wednesday night

Pianist Clifford Borg will be performing at the Enlightened Piano Radio Awards in Berlin, following his nomination for an award in the Best Holiday Album category.

Mr Borg’s album ‘Eco-Harmony’ has given the Maltese pianist two chart-toppers on the World Chill-Out music charts, Eco Ballad and Simplicity in a Kiss.

The award ceremony will take place on Wednesday October 3 at Berlin’s Philharmonic Hall. It is the first time the award ceremony will be held outside of America.

Mr Borg is renowned for his piano miniature. Music on ‘Eco Harmony’ successfully extracts the brittle essence of his emotive piano compositions.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta – Cultural Export Fund. For more information please visit www.cliffordborg.com

