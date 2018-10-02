Music+ mini-festival events

Abraham Borg and Sarah Spiteri

A series of events will be held this week as part of the Music+ mini-festival currently being organised by the Classique Foundation, a non-profitable cultural organisation that aims to promote music culture in the Maltese islands by organising regular concerts.

On Thursday, Sarah Spiteri will conduct two workshops for selected primary children, entitled Opera 4 Kids.

On Friday at 7.30pm Abraham Borg will deliver a talk entitled ‘Opera in Malta: a brief overview’ at the Gozo Ministry Exhibition Hall, Victoria.

For more details call 7970 3288, 9948 7341 or e-mail musicplusgozo@gmail.com. All events are free of charge, supported by the Gozo Ministry’s NGO Assistance Scheme.