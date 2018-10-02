Cliff Zammit Stevens’ 10th Anniversary Concert

During the concert Cliff Zammit Stevens and Ira Losco will perform their new release Xemx live for the first time on stage.

Renowned Maltese tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his career by giving his largest annual concert to date at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm.

Zammit Stevens will be sharing the stage with local star Ira Losco, accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Philip Walsh.

The concert programme features a wide repertoire, ranging from classical music to current pop hits. The duo will be performing their new release Xemx live for the first time on stage. Zammit Stevens commented that the concert “promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, positivity and awareness”.

The concert will also mark the launch of The Marcy Foundation that the tenor has set up to honour the memory of his mother, Marcelline. The foundation aims to provide guidance and other support to victims of domestic violence, drug abuse, mental disease, HIV and child abuse.

The concert takes place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com. All proceeds from the concert and from the single Xemx will go towards The Marcy Foundation.