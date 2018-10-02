An act of political sin at Eden Cinemas

Minnie Driver and Rupert Everett

The Eden Cinemas will screen An Ideal Husband, a 1999 film based on the play by Oscar Wilde, tomorrow at 8.15pm .

The plot revolves around Sir Robert Chiltern, a successful government minister, who is well off and with a loving wife. But all this is threatened when a certain Mrs Cheveley appears in London with damning evidence of a past misdeed. Sir Robert turns for help to his friend Lord Goring, an apparently idle philanderer and the despair of his father. Goring knows the lady of old and the plot to help his friend has unintended consequences.

The film, directed by Oliver Parker, stars Jeremy Northam, Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore, Minnie Driver and Cate Blanchett.

For tickets and more information visit www.edencinemas.com.mt or call 2371 0400.