Monday, October 1, 2018, 16:59

Watch: Heated exchange between boxers Wilder and Fury

Duo to face each other on December 1

Deontay Wilder (left) confronts Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on Monday.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had to be separated at the press conference to promote their WBC heavyweight title fight at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on December 1.

The brash rivals began their press tour ahead of the December 1 bout in Los Angeles at the BT Sport studios in London on Monday afternoon, and will also visit New York and LA before the end of the week.

Fury dismissed suggestions he was the "challenger" to Wilder, before igniting the growing tension between them by getting out of his seat and demanding the American join him for a "body spar".

The 30-year-old's promoter Frank Warren was forced to stand between them as Wilder agreed, before then being helped by others as the press conference ended with the two fighters on their feet shouting at each other.

