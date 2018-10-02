Too much of a good thing - transport operators still lack buses and drivers to keep up with demand

Operators who signed a five-year deal with the government as part of the free school transport scheme have welcomed the increase in work but say better planning was needed.

Speaking to the Times of Malta on the condition of anonymity, operators said they had been inundated with orders after signing the deal with the government that will see them providing minibus services to schools.

Most said they did not have a single empty seat despite having large fleets of school vans. Others have even resorted to putting notices on their website informing parents they are fully booked and have no vacant seats.

Parents say attempting to secure a seat on minibuses has become difficult, with most operators informing them there was little they could do to help because they simply did not have enough minibuses to operate additional routes.

No single empty seat despite large fleets of school vans

One operator said that while he was willing to buy more minibuses, he still struggled to find drivers because few people were willing to take up such a job.

“It’s not only a question of vans or buses. We simply cannot find enough drivers. These days, one does not get behind the wheel and get to drive a minibus because training is needed and that alone costs money,” he said.

“So it’s all good that we have a constant supply of work but we also need help with roping in more people,” he added.

The operators dismissed complaints by tourism agencies that the free school transport scheme is “causing havoc” since not enough vehicles are available for tourism.

Acknowledging that they were busier, they argued they always found ways to ensure that tourists were also catered for.

Government silent on waiting list figures

A week after children returned to school, the government has yet to say how many students are still on the waiting list for free transport.

A spokeswoman for the Education Ministry last week said an updated list of students would be published “in the coming days”. No such list was available at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, parents have complained that their children were being picked up for school earlier than usual. They pointed out that, in reality, they had no other option but to follow the drivers’ instructions because securing seats on alternative minibuses was difficult.

While transport operators for State schools have been bound with pick-up times in the five-year agreement with the government, such a condition does not apply to those providing the service for Church and independent schools.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo told this newspaper last week that pick-up times which were considered to be “unrealistic” would not be tolerated, urging parents to come forward with their complaints so the issue would be addressed.