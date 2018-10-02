Today's front pages - October 1, 2018

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that bus operators have complained about lack of planning for the free school transport service introduced by the government. The newspaper also reports on an EU-wide crackdown on fuel smuggling.

The Malta Independent quotes Justice Minister Owen Bonnici saying it is his duty to assist the prime minister on issues of national importance. Dr Bonnici has been criticised for assuming the role of legal counsel to the prime minister. The newspaper also says MPs have racked up fines of 4,000 euro for being absent from parliament.

In-Nazzjon says the people's support for the PN is growing, as the party raised €236,093 in a marathon fund-raiser on Sunday.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying he had chosen to join the PL rather than being born within it. He also spoke on his vision of having a free bus service for all. In a separate story the newspaper quotes House Speaker Anġlu Farrugia looking forward to the appointment of a Standards Commissioner.