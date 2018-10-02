Parliament meets on Monday after the summer break

MPs return to Parliament after the summer recess on Monday evening, their attention focused on the Budget due to be presented on October 22.

Topping the agenda on Monday is the opening of the debate on a bill to amend the Voluntary Organisations Act. The purpose of the Bill is to address difficulties in the interpretation and enforcement of the law since its introduction in 2007. It includes clauses aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism, new proposals on religious and political organisations, a new focus on the classification of organisations and clarifications on terminology used.

READ: Last minute revisions to NGO law hidden from commissioner

It is not known if the Prime Minister will deliver a statement about last month's recent EU summit, which was held in Salzburg.

MPs were told at a meeting of the House Business Committee earlier on Monday that in the coming days the House will also debate laws on the possession and bearing of weapons, amendments to the Education Act and amendments to laws on financial services.

A long-awaited vote on the appointment of a Commissioner for Standards in Public Life is expected to be held on October 30. Former Nationalist Parliamentary Secretary George Hyzler is set to be appointed to the position.

The leader of the Opposition will reply to the Budget Speech on October 29 and the Prime Minister will give his own reply on October 30. The debate on the financial allocations to each ministry takes place in the first week of November.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia informed the committee that the Maltese parliament will be hosting the third edition of the International Intelligence Oversight Forum, coordinated by the Special Rapporteur to the UN on the Right to Privacy, Joseph Cannataci.

The conference will bring together various members of national intelligence oversight bodies and intelligence agencies and will discuss safeguards to protect fundamental rights in the context of surveillance by national intelligence authorities. It will held on November 29-30.