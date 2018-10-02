Man held in remand after being accused of attempted murder

Daniele Vitale, 22, from Palermo residing at St Julian’s, was charged on Monday morning with the attempted murder of another Italian national in Paceville on Saturday. He was also charged with having disturbed public order.

The police had reported that the victim, a Sicilian man, was stabbed during an argument in an apartment in Forrest Street at about 6am.

The victim managed to stagger to St Julian’s police station asking for help. He was later hospitalised.

Mr Vitale pleaded not guilty. A request for bail was turned down by the court since civilian witnesses still have to testify.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace urged the prosecution to summon the witnesses at the first hearing.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.